Sophos named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for European MDR Services

We are delighted to announce that Sophos has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # EUR151172124, September 2024).

The IDC MarketScape study evaluates the capabilities and business strategies of managed detection and response service vendors with a market presence in Europe, and positions Sophos in the Leaders Category.

This latest recognition follows Sophos being named an MDR Leader in the Worldwide version of this evaluation – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49006922, April 2024).

With decades of experience and knowledge as a security technology vendor, Sophos has considerable expertise when it comes to how cyberattacks impact and unfold across enterprise infrastructure. Since the launch of its MDR ambitions with a series of acquisitions in 2019, the vendor has also put considerable emphasis on building teams of highly experienced and skilled security analysts to deliver its human-led service. The company’s unmetered and unlimited incident response offering is a compelling component of this. Where organizations are seeking an MDR provider with deep security expertise and a human-led service that engages with them from the outset until an incident has been resolved, Sophos represents a compelling option.

– IDC MarketScape: European Managed Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment

Read the excerpt

A European MDR market leader

Sophos has built one of the biggest global managed detection and response (MDR) businesses in the world, and we believe it protects more customers than any other MDR service. This latest IDC MarketScape report noted Sophos “has more than 23,000 MDR customers worldwide, making it one of the biggest players on the market in terms of customer base. In Europe, it counted more than 5,000 unique MDR customers at the end of 2023, with the majority being under-250-employee organizations.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluation also highlights Sophos’ geographic presence in supporting European data residency requirements:

Regarding data residency, Sophos processes telemetry in the region in which the customer account is provisioned. For Europe, Sophos is hosted in the UK & Ireland, and Germany AWS regions.

Sophos MDR has highly skilled threat analysts based in the UK, Ireland, and Germany, in addition to dedicated teams in North America, India, and Australia. This enables us to provide 24/7/365 coverage to our European customers.

Unlimited incident response is a significant differentiator

The IDC MarketScape notes that a key differentiator for any MDR service is its incident response capabilities, and we agree. The two MDR service tiers available from Sophos – MDR Complete and MDR Essentials – are designed to align with the customer maturity journey. Sophos MDR Complete includes a unique, unmetered, full-scale incident response offering that eliminates threats.

Customers subscribing to the entry-level Sophos MDR Essentials service tier also benefit from a flexible range of incident response options, as described in the IDC MarketScape report:

MDR Essentials customers get a Threat Response service, which commits to stopping and containing all active attacks. MDR Essentials customers may also choose to purchase an IR retainer for the extra coverage on top of the core service components they receive. This means that customers that start out with MDR Essentials but decide they want or need more have two options: add the IR retainer or upgrade to the full MDR Complete service (with all the additional components that brings).

Both service tiers include 24/7 expert-led investigation and response and threat hunting.

Extensive partnerships, alliances, and integrations

The IDC MarketScape calls out Sophos’ strategic partnership with Tenable for Sophos Managed Risk, our new vulnerability and attack surface management service, and our partnership with backup provider Veeam, citing the benefits of our substantial partner and customer overlap.

The report noted,

In April 2024, Sophos announced a strategic partnership with Tenable to launch Sophos Managed Risk, a vulnerability and attack surface management service. With a dedicated Sophos team leveraging Tenable’s exposure management technology the companies aim to drive collaborative operation between MDR and vulnerability management. With extensive reporting and prioritization around vulnerabilities, this should help sort signal from noise and address use cases such as risk mitigation through attack surface visibility, patch prioritization, and rapid identification of new risks through alerts around new critical vulnerabilities.

The IDC MarketScape report states that Sophos has “worked on numerous use cases around Microsoft telemetry, such as email compromise, as it aims to deliver concrete security benefits to its clients.”

Reinforcing our credentials in the small business segment where many organizations use Google productivity solutions rather than Microsoft, Sophos also includes an integration with Google Workspace with Sophos MDR and Sophos XDR offerings at no additional cost.

Get the excerpt

To learn more about why Sophos was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for European Managed Detection and Response, read the excerpt here.

Additional customer and analyst validation

Sophos’ recognition as a Leader in this 2024 IDC MarketScape for European Managed Detection and Response Services comes on the heels of multiple customer endorsements and third-party validations for Sophos MDR, including: ​