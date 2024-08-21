Sophos UK Volunteers Transform Outdoor Learning Space for Autistic Youth

A group of 18 employees from Sophos recently dedicated a day to volunteer at Prior’s Court, working in the Countryside Learning Centre (CLC) – a farm-style environment designed to support the development of autistic young people. The CLC offers these students a unique opportunity to engage in land-based activities, animal care, and therapeutic sessions, all aimed at enhancing their skills and well-being. The center also features outdoor classrooms for those who find traditional indoor learning challenging, along with a nature walk trail.

The Sophos team spent the day enjoying the sunshine while collaborating with colleagues they don’t usually interact with in the workplace. Their efforts focused on making the learning areas more accessible and safe for the students. This included cutting back overgrown weeds, mowing the grass, and clearing pathways. They also worked on strimming and mowing the nature trail to ensure safety, tidying up the classroom garden, and managing overgrown tree lines and nettles that posed health and safety risks. Their contributions have significantly improved the environment, making it a safer and more welcoming space for all students at Prior’s Court.