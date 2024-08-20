Sophos NDR 1.7 is now available

However skilled an adversary is at covering their tracks, they always need to cross the network. Sophos NDR sits deep within your network, monitoring network traffic using five real-time threat detection engines to identify signs of malicious or suspicious activity.

With Sophos NDR, you can see and stop attackers faster. Leveraging a combination of AI-powered machine learning, advanced analytics, and rule-based matching techniques, it identifies threats that often go undetected until it’s too late, including:

Threats on unprotected devices like point-of-sale systems, IoT and OT devices, and legacy operating systems

Rogue assets that adversaries exploit to launch attacks

Insider threats such as sensitive data uploads to an offsite location

Zero-day attacks, and more

Plus, when combined with other security telemetry, Sophos NDR enables threat analysts to paint a more complete, accurate picture of the entire attack path and progression, enabling a faster, more comprehensive response.

What’s new in v1.7

We continue to enhance Sophos NDR to further accelerate network threat detection and response. The rich graphical interface and forensic investigation tools in the new Investigation Console enable analysts to dive deeper into your network activity and pinpoint issues sooner. Use cases include:

Gain comprehensive visibility into all network activity over the past 30 days

Analyze application activity, flow risks, and communication on non-standard ports

Monitor network activity over time to identify suspicious patterns and behaviors

And much more

For maximum flexibility, Sophos NDR deploys as a virtual appliance on VMware or Microsoft Hyper-V, in the cloud on AWS, or on a range of certified hardware appliances. The latest version includes a refreshed certified hardware portfolio, including a new entry-level model.

To learn more about the latest enhancements, visit the Sophos NDR community forum

Explore Sophos NDR today

Existing Sophos NDR customers benefit from all the latest enhancements automatically and at no additional charge. To get started, visit the community forum and download the Investigation Console image from Sophos Central.

Sophos NDR is available with the self-managed Sophos XDR tool and our 24/7 fully-managed Sophos MDR service. All Sophos customers can now activate a 30-day free trial directly within their Sophos Central console. To learn more and explore your security operations needs, speak with your Sophos partner or account team.