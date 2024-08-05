Upgrading your Sophos Firewall from XG to XGS

Many of you are taking advantage of our exclusive offers to upgrade your soon-to-be end-of-life XG Series firewall appliances to the XGS Series.

By refreshing your hardware with XGS, you get unbeatable savings on your hardware and software purchase. But that’s not all: you also benefit from the latest Xstream architecture, which features significant performance gains, improved TLS inspection, and expanded connectivity options. And of course, there’s no learning curve at all as your new firewall offers the same user experience.

To ensure a seamless upgrade experience, we’ve recently introduced new tools you can use to help make this upgrade quick and easy.

Watch this two-minute video for a quick overview or read on for more information.

Transferring your configuration

In just a few clicks, our enhanced backup-restore functionality enables you to easily transfer your configuration from your current XG Series firewall to your new XGS appliance.

We’ve removed any previous restrictions so you can migrate a configuration between appliances with a different number of ports, restore a wireless device to an XGS Series device without built-in wireless, and much more

You can easily select how to map your current hardware ports to your new appliance using the port mapping assistant

If you have many firewalls to upgrade, you can even use a single configuration template from a virtual appliance and apply it to all your new appliances, no matter which form factor (hardware/virtual/software), reducing the time to complete the deployment significantly

Take advantage of the new upgrade compatibility tool to ensure your particular upgrade is supported.

Watch the detailed how-to video for the backup-restore assistant.

Full step-by-step video guides

The Sophos TechVids team has created some comprehensive step-by-step videos to walk you through the entire XG to XGS upgrade process, whether you have an individual appliance or an HA deployment.

On your old XG Series, it really is as simple as clicking, “Backup Now” on your old device and downloading the backup file with a full copy of your firewall’s configuration.

On your new XGS Series, just choose your file, enter the encryption password, and upload and restore the file to activate the new assistant with the port mapping options. That’s it!

Watch the full video for upgrading a single appliance.

For high availability deployments, the process is identical, with the key addition being the configuration of the HA link, which needs to be using a matching port type on both the old and new.

Watch the full video for upgrading an HA configuration.

To learn more about the XGS Series and our exclusive offers for XG customers, reach out to your local Sophos Partner or sales representative. An XGS model overview is available at Sophos.com/Compare-XGS.