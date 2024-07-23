Sophos Germany Team Saddles Up for a Volunteering Day at Horse Therapy Farm

Team members from Sophos Germany recently dedicated a day to volunteering at a horse therapy farm, which provides equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities. The day was filled with hands-on activities that gave the team a firsthand glimpse into the positive impact these majestic animals have on the lives of therapy participants.

The Sophos volunteers rolled up their sleeves and engaged in various tasks around the farm, including gardening, cleaning stables, and preparing horses for therapy sessions. This behind-the-scenes work is crucial for maintaining the farm and ensuring the animals are ready to support the physical, emotional, and cognitive growth of individuals with disabilities.

Therapy riding uses the calming and empowering nature of horses to promote growth and healing. Participants in these programs often experience improved balance, muscle tone, and coordination, as well as enhanced emotional wellbeing and confidence.

For the volunteers, the day was an eye-opening experience that highlighted the dedication and effort needed to operate a horse therapy farm. The joy and gratitude from therapy participants were a reminder of the rewards that come from investing time and effort into such meaningful initiatives.

The Sophos Employee Volunteering program gives all employees up to 40 hours per calendar year for volunteering activities. Find out more about why Sophos is a great place to work and see our latest vacancies on our careers website.