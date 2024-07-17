Sophos Endpoint: Providing a smooth transition for Kaspersky customers

The US government recently announced that it is banning the sale of Kaspersky antivirus products in the United States due to national security concerns. If you currently use Kaspersky products today, you have a tight deadline. After September 29, 2024, organizations will no longer receive updates or support from Kaspersky.

Thankfully, you can migrate to Sophos Endpoint in minutes.

Stronger endpoint security for small and midsize businesses

Sophos Endpoint is trusted by over 300,000 organizations worldwide, including thousands of small and midsize businesses. With Sophos Endpoint, you benefit from:

Affordable threat protection

Enterprise-grade cybersecurity that’s cost-effective for businesses of any size.

Install and go with simple, one-time installation – including automatic removal of Kaspersky antivirus when you run the Sophos Endpoint installer.

A single cloud-based dashboard for security alerts, reporting, and management. Recommended security settings are enabled automatically when you install Sophos Endpoint; no complex configuration is required.

Considering the ban on Kaspersky products in the United States, IT security teams are now seeking replacement security products that provide the best protection, usability, and less management burden. Moving to Sophos Endpoint enables you to leverage superior protection with additional capabilities and benefits that other solutions lack, including:

Adaptive defenses

Industry-first dynamic defenses that automatically adapt in response to hands-on-keyboard attacks, reducing the attack surface and stopping sophisticated adversaries in their tracks. Watch this quick demo.

Sophos provides the most robust zero-touch endpoint defense against remote ransomware. Alternative endpoint security solutions, including Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and SentinelOne, cannot protect against this increasingly pervasive threat.

Misconfigured policy settings can compromise your security posture. The Account Health Check identifies security posture drift and risky configurations, enabling administrators to remediate issues with one click.

Learn more about the advantages of Sophos compared to other cybersecurity solutions.

Top-rated by customers, industry analysts, and independent testers

Don’t take our word for it! Customers have named Sophos a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the third consecutive year. Sophos stands tall with an impressive customer rating of 4.8/5 (as of April 30, 2024) and the highest number of independent Gartner-verified reviews of any vendor.

Analyst firm IDC evaluates how endpoint security solutions meet customers’ needs and named Sophos a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Small and Midsized Businesses. According to the IDC MarketScape evaluation, “Sophos is a strong consideration for small businesses, particularly those with large business security requirements that have little to no in-house security expertise.”

See our wide range of third-party endorsements and evaluations.

Time to upgrade to a fully managed security service?

Cybersecurity is becoming so complex that many small and midsize businesses can’t keep up. The mandated switch from Kaspersky antivirus products could be the ideal opportunity to consider taking advantage of a 24/7 managed security service.

Trusted by over 23,000 organizations worldwide, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) enables you to reduce the risks and costs associated with potentially catastrophic security incidents. Moreover, all Sophos MDR subscriptions include the Sophos Endpoint product within the standard price.

