As a Sophos Firewall customer, your security is our top priority. We’ve not only invested heavily in ensuring Sophos Firewall is the most secure firewall on the market, but we continuously work to make it the most difficult target for hackers, all while helping keep your network and organization safe from future attacks through proactive monitoring.

Here are a few examples of how we have invested in making Sophos Firewall secure by design.

Best practices built in

Our goal is to ensure your firewall’s security posture is optimally configured right from the start by building in security best practices for easy out-of-the-box deployment. You get powerful protection for your network as soon as it’s connected and turned on.

It starts with strict and granular access controls and default firewall rules that provide security and control for your network traffic. Sophos Firewall also makes it quick and easy to set up additional features. ZTNA, for instance, protects your applications while allowing secure access for remote workers without opening any ports on the perimeter.

Hardened against attack

Taking measures to prevent attacks from targeting your firewall is critically important. Sophos Firewall has been designed from the start with security in mind and is continually being hardened against attacks with new technologies.

Sophos Central management offers the ultimate in secure remote management. Recent enhancements include improved multi-factor authentication, containerization for the VPN portal and other trust boundaries, strict default access controls, rapid hotfix support, and more, making Sophos Firewall a formidable opponent for attackers.

Automated hotfix response

Sometimes it’s important to patch urgent security issues quickly before the next regular firmware update. To that end, Sophos Firewall integrates an innovative hotfix capability that enables us to push urgent and important patches out to your firewall “over the air” to address any new zero-day vulnerabilities or other critical issues that arise between regular firmware updates.

While it’s still vitally important that you keep your firewall up to date with the latest firmware release (as every release includes important security fixes, as well as performance, stability, and feature enhancements), this enables a rapid fix to be applied without requiring any downtime normally associated with a firmware upgrade.

Proactive monitoring

You depend on Sophos to be proactive, transparent, and responsive. That’s why we continually monitor our global install base of customer firewalls and rapidly react to any incident.

This enables us to identify incidents before our customers thanks to telemetry collection and analysis. You can rest assured that if a single customer anywhere in the world has their firewall attacked, we’re working tirelessly to help shut the attack down and prevent it from happening elsewhere.

In addition, our mature vulnerability disclosure program ensures we’re transparent and communicative with every security vulnerability or incident, so you’re as well-equipped as possible to protect your network. We also offer the most active and well-funded bug bounty program in the industry to get ahead of any potential issues before they can become a problem.

Additional best practices

In addition to the best practices we build into your firewall, be sure to follow the Hardening Your Sophos Firewall Guide for additional best practices you should follow when setting up and administering your Sophos Firewall.

Download the Sophos Firewall Security Brief if you would like a PDF version covering these capabilities.

And if you’re new to Sophos Firewall, be sure to check out Sophos Firewall’s powerful protection features and take it for a test drive today.