Sophos Donates Winter Clothing for People of Kherson and Kharkiv, Ukraine

Sophos has donated winter clothing including jackets, fleeces, and raincoats as part of a wider initiative by Sophos employee Anna Becker.

Anna, who is originally from Ukraine and whose family still live in the country, has been working with a project aided by German charity Flexible Machines to provide humanitarian assistance and resources in Ukraine. The project, called Local Support, raises money and then spends the proceeds in-country to boost the local economy and ensures the goods go dir ectly to people in need.

Shortly after Kharkiv was liberated the project was able to support the community with warm clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, and tents including the contribution from Sophos.

The clothing will help people who are suffering during a heavy winter in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions which are particularly affected by electricity, gas and running water supply problems following missile and artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, in April, Sophos donated USD200k to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which provides fleeing refugees with critical necessities like water, food, shelter, and clothing. And in recognition of the impact the war has had on global food supplies, Sophos donated USD200k to Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization combating hunger.

Sophos has also been providing support and financial assistance to those employees and their families who have been directly affected by the conflict.