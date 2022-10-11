Sophos’ Chloe Acebes Interviewed for ‘Closing the Gender Pay Gap’ Podcast

Sophos’ Director, Software Development, Chloe Acebes, has been interviewed for a special edition of the Closing the Gender Pay Gap Podcast.

In her role, Chloe leads teams of engineers who develop next-generation endpoint security products. In the conversation, Chloe shares her experience of building a successful career in cybersecurity and the challenges and barriers for women working in the sector. She also talks about coping with the pandemic and the future of her career balancing politics and technology.

Chloe was interviewed by Sherry Bevan, an independent coaching and consultant who’s Closing the Gender Pay Gap podcast is aimed at HR leaders in technology and cybersecurity who want to do more to attract, develop and retain female talent so they close the gender pay gap.

Chloe is also a member of the Sophos Women in Technology network, one of seven diversity and inclusion networks established and run by employees in the company. Find out more about Sophos’ diversity and inclusion networks on our careers website and you can also find out more about how the Sophos Women in Technology network has marked this year’s International Day of the Girl.