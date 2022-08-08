Sophos Celebrates International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

August 9 marks the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. This day was established in 1994 as a day to raise awareness of the needs of indigenous peoples across the world. It is recognition that special measures are needed to protect the rights of people with an indigenous background, and to maintain their distinct cultures and ways of life.

The theme for this year is ‘The role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge’. Indigenous women are the backbone of indigenous peoples’ communities and play a crucial role in the preservation and transmission of traditional ancestral knowledge.

To mark this occasion, Sophos’ Indigenous Peoples Network is sharing resources across our global team including videos focussing on the role indigenous women play in their communities and looking at the history, culture, and achievements of indigenous peoples across our locations.

You can read more about this special day on the United Nations website.