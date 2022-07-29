Sophos Certified as a Great Place to Work in the US

For the second year running Sophos has been certified as one of the best employers in the country by Great Place to Work US.

The accolade is based on an independent survey of what employees think and feel about working at Sophos. The results show that 94% of employees at Sophos say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

We have worked hard to deliver great experiences for our employees in the US, through growing our culture, living our values and driving high performance and are delighted to see the results independently recognized by Great Place to Work.

You can find out more about the Great Place to Work scheme and our results on their website.