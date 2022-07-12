Sophos’ UK Charity Day Raises Thousands for Alzheimer’s Society

Last week colleagues across the UK held a charity day and raised £5,123 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

In Abingdon, the team took part in Taskmaster challenges, a car wash, and a dunk tank whilst the Manchester office held a sports day.

The Sophos UK team are now halfway to their target of raising £10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society with the next event being a 26 mile trek to Stonehenge in September.

The Alzheimer’s Society is Sophos’ selected UK charity of the year for 2022. They support people living with dementia, ensuring their rights are protected and enhanced by campaigning, and invest in research for future preventions, treatments and cures.