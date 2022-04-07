#SophosLife

Sophos Employees Offered an Additional One Year’s Free Subscription to Calm

Sophos is continuing our partnership with Calm as part of our continued global employee wellbeing initiative.
Written by
April 07, 2022
#SophosLife

The health and wellbeing of our global team is our top priority. Following its popularity last year, all employees are being offered an additional one year’s free subscription to Calm – the number one app for mental fitness.

Employees are being encouraged to sign up to access Calm’s diverse resources to suit their individual schedules and needs. Calms offers guided meditations and specialized music playlists to help with stress and focus, mindful movement video and audio, relaxing sleep stories, tailored content for children, wisdom-filled masterclasses led by experts, and much more.

As our global team kick starts a new, busy fiscal year, we’d like to ensure that all Sophos employees continue to take time out to focus on their own self-care this year. 

About the Author

As Internal Communications Director at Sophos, Victoria is responsible for ensuring our global employee base is informed, engaged, and equipped to adapt to change in the fast-moving cybersecurity space. With over 20 years’ experience in communications, Victoria helps create shared understanding and meaning so employees can work together towards company goals in a productive and culture-rich environment.

Read Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.