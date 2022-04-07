Sophos Employees Offered an Additional One Year’s Free Subscription to Calm

The health and wellbeing of our global team is our top priority. Following its popularity last year, all employees are being offered an additional one year’s free subscription to Calm – the number one app for mental fitness.

Employees are being encouraged to sign up to access Calm’s diverse resources to suit their individual schedules and needs. Calms offers guided meditations and specialized music playlists to help with stress and focus, mindful movement video and audio, relaxing sleep stories, tailored content for children, wisdom-filled masterclasses led by experts, and much more.

As our global team kick starts a new, busy fiscal year, we’d like to ensure that all Sophos employees continue to take time out to focus on their own self-care this year.