Sophos Provides Financial Support for Refugees

One of the tragic consequences of all wars is the displacement of refugees. Every day, people all over the world make the difficult decision to leave the lives they know behind, in search of a safer haven.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, more than 4 million people have been displaced. Sophos has donated an additional USD $200K to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which provides fleeing refugees with critical necessities like water, food, shelter, and clothing.

Unaccompanied children traveling across Ukraine are at heightened risk of human trafficking and exploitation. To help increase protection and support for this vulnerable community, Sophos has also donated USD $100K to UNICEF.

We recognize that the Ukraine conflict could trigger a global food crisis for different parts of the world and food shortages are already emerging in some areas. Sophos has donated USD $200K to Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization combating hunger.

Sophos is actively supporting any of our employees directly affected by conflict. Sophos employees with close family members who are displaced due to war or ongoing conflict may submit a request for a one-time spot bonus payment to provide financial support to employees and their families who are considered refugees.

To learn more about other refugee emergencies, please visit the UN Refugee Agency’s (UNHCR) website. UNHCR is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people: https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/.