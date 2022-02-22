Why Sophos ZTNA is better

Sophos ZTNA provides a number of advantages over remote-access VPN – enabling remote workers to access the applications they need with much stronger security, all while making management a lot easier and providing a smoother end-user experience.

Better security

Sophos ZTNA provides better security for four reasons:

Sophos ZTNA removes the need for vulnerable old VPN client software on end-user laptops, which has increasingly become the target of ransomware attackers Sophos ZTNA integrates device health into connection policies, enabling non-compliant or compromised devices to be denied connections to corporate applications and data Sophos ZTNA only connects users to specific applications – not the entire network, eliminating lateral movement Sophos ZTNA is unique in integrating with Sophos Intercept X to provide a single-agent solution that combines the world’s best next-gen endpoint with ZTNA – better protecting not just user devices, but also their identities, and the applications and networks they connect to

Simpler management

While remote-access VPN has become a full-time job for many, Sophos ZTNA makes day-to-day management easier:

It’s easy to deploy. If your apps are all browser based, you can use the clientless option. If you need remote system access, our single agent integrated with Intercept X is also super easy to deploy. And the gateways are also easily set up: all from Sophos Central. It’s quick and painless to set up your identity provider in the cloud – particularly if you use Active Directory, as you can easily sync with Azure AD. It’s therefore easy to manage users as they come and go from the organization. It’s very simple to add new applications and make them accessible through policies to just the users that need access. There is tremendously rich and valuable reporting that provides great insights into bandwidth and resource utilization, allowing you to monitor usage and plan capacity for your networked applications.

Easier to use

Sophos ZTNA is much more reliable, seamless, and transparent than old-school VPN. It doesn’t slow users down, drop connections at the most inopportune time, or create headaches when attempting to connect – from anywhere.

Sophos ZTNA demo video

See Sophos ZTNA in action in this comprehensive demo video, which shows how a system can be set up using clientless access with a couple of different users, applications, and policies. Supporting remote workers shouldn’t be hard, and with Sophos ZTNA, it’s not.

Top six advantages of ZTNA vs remote access VPN

Want to learn more about the advantages of ZTNA vs VPN? Check out this white paper, which explains the benefits of ZTNA in detail.