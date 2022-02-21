ZTNA Masterclass registration is now open

The working landscape has changed, almost beyond recognition. Working remotely is now commonplace, and data commonly resides in the public cloud and within software-as-a-service applications.

The traditional perimeter security model is obsolete and it’s time for a change. Enter zero-trust network access as a new cybersecurity philosophy that removes implied trust and instead allows only appropriately authenticated users on suitable devices to access only the applications they need.

Join our masterclass series to learn more about the future of cybersecurity in an increasingly decentralized world and discover how easy it is to implement secure remote working with Sophos ZTNA and supporting technologies.

ZTNA Masterclass Schedule

March 8 – 9, 2022 | 14:00 – 15:00 GMT

Attendees will only have to register once for the series.

ZTNA Masterclass Session This session will cover the following key points: Session 1 – Introduction to ZTNA Secure remote access challenges in the context of reporting and compliance

Introduction to zero trust concepts

The changing mindset in IT

Sophos value date with infrastructure portfolio

Comparison of ZTNA vs. web application firewall vs. remote access VPN

Demo from the user’s point of view Session 2 – Technology behind ZTNA How Sophos ZTNA works

Requirements/integrations

Installation and provisioning in Sophos Central

Integration with Sophos Intercept X

Agent vs. agentless

Reporting

