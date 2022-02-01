Recognizing Black History Month at Sophos

Black History Month is an important moment of celebration, recognition, and debate. Although originating in the United States, we now recognize Black History Month across the globe at different times during the year. To mark Black History Month in the US and Canada this February, our Professionals of Color Network has created a number of events and online resources to celebrate the contributions of the African diaspora while also acknowledging persisting challenges. The network hopes that the host of activities on offer will help Sophos be more knowledgeable as a global community and feel empowered to effect change within and outside Sophos.

Our month of activities include:

Employee Panel Video: A panel of Black Sophos employees gathered to discuss their journeys to Sophos and their very personal experiences and perspectives on racism and allyship.

Special Guest Speaker: A law enforcement professional with over 12 years of experience investigating cybercrime will present to Sophos employees.

Black History Trivia: Topics will cover black history and prominent figures.

Black History Month Online Resources: A dedicated Hub page including the Legacy of Black History Month, Current Challenges of the Black Community, How to Engage Meaningfully in Allyship and Anti-Racism, and Black Influencers in Technology.

Sophos employees across the globe are encouraged to take some time to watch, learn, discuss, and celebrate the many issues raised by the Professionals of Color ERG this Black History Month.