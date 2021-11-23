Gartner® Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

As the attack surface expands and modern adversary tactics and techniques evolve, IT and security leaders are increasingly investing in Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to deliver a more unified and efficient approach to prevent, detect, and respond to threats. In acknowledgement of this heightened demand, Gartner recently published its first-ever Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response.

The Gartner Market Guide, which provides guidance for security and risk management leaders considering investments in XDR, includes Sophos among a shortlist of 12 Representative Vendors offering an XDR solution.

Sophos XDR is open, scalable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes. No one is more focused on making sure the attack never reaches your systems than Sophos. Prevention provides better accuracy and reduced workload through guided investigations of more accurate detections. The result is a combination of advanced technology and human expertise working together for a faster security outcome.

The Gartner Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response is a must read for anyone who wants to educate themselves about the market and future directions, key features of an XDR product, and recommendations from Gartner.

Take Sophos XDR for a test drive with a free trial of Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection. It combines Sophos XDR with industry-leading prevention capabilities to optimize your defenses by incorporating data from endpoint, server, firewall, cloud, email, and other data sources.

Triple recognition is an honor

This follows hot on the heels of Sophos being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) in May 2021.

Stop more threats, faster with Sophos Endpoint

The Sophos Endpoint family combines powerful XDR with industry leading prevention, detection and response capabilities designed for real-world environments. Whether you choose to manage your security yourself or have our team do it for you, you are backed by unparalleled human and technical expertise.

Stop threats before they can execute

Get powerful protection capabilities stop attacks before they execute, reducing time spent on detection and remediation and freeing up IT teams for strategic activities.

Exploit prevention blocks more exploit techniques than any other endpoint vendor

More than a dozen deep learning models built by the Sophos AI team predictively block today’s and tomorrow’s attacks

App, device, and web control reduce the attack surface, stopping the suspicious before it becomes malicious

Stop and neutralize adversaries before they get a foothold

Robust tools and human expertise identify, defuse, and eject attackers before they can take control.

24/7/365 threat hunting and neutralization delivered as a fully managed service by Sophos operators

Threat hunting expertise helps augment and extend your team

Open XDR platform integrates with existing security operations

