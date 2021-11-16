Hear from Forrester, IDC, and more at the Sophos Cybersecurity Summit 2021

Hear from defenders at the front line who regularly fight and defeat sophisticated attackers

Join leading cybersecurity experts from Forrester, IDC, and more to gain the insights and strategies to elevate your security posture and take you securely into 2022 and beyond.

Meet our keynote speakers

Cybersecurity 2022: Top emerging technologies and risks

Stephanie Balaouras, VP, Group Director, & Renee Murphy, Principal Analyst, Forrester Inc



Discover the top technologies security leaders will need to secure and manage in 2022, and get practical strategies and tools to mitigate the risks they present.

Are people redundant? The future role of humans in delivering cybersecurity

Chris Kissel, Research Director, IDC

Explore how the growing use of AI and automation is changing the role of the cybersecurity professional, and how to successfully combine human and machine expertise in your defenses.

Attracting Gen Z and Gen Alpha: Your future cybersecurity workforce

Kyla Guru, Gen Z Cybersecurity Leader & Social Entrepreneur

Learn about the radical strategies organizations need to adopt to secure their future cybersecurity staffing pipeline, and how to engage with the security professionals of tomorrow.

Sophos Cybersecurity Summit 2021 schedule

This half day summit will run twice on December 1st to accommodate both EMEA and AMERICAS audiences. During the event, all sessions will be held in English.

EMEA: December 1, 2021

10:00am GMT / 11:00am CET | Register Today

Americas: December 1, 2021

09:00am PT / 12:00pm ET | Register Today

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

