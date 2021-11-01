Register Now: Sophos Cybersecurity Summit 2021 – December 1st

Stop more threats, faster: Featuring live discussions with experts from Forrester, IDC, Sophos, and more.

Join leading cybersecurity experts to get an in-depth look at how to outsmart and outpace the modern adversary.

Featuring live discussions with experts from Forrester, IDC, and Sophos, you’ll gain new insights and practical strategies to help your organization remain secure in the face of the ever-growing threat challenge.

Plus, you’ll:

Discover the emerging technologies you’ll need to secure and manage in 2022

Learn how attacker behavior is evolving – and how to stay ahead

Explore how AI and automation are changing the role of people in your defenses

Understand how the AI-driven SOC of the future will dramatically accelerate security workflows

Sophos Cybersecurity Summit 2021 Schedule

This half-day summit will run twice on December 1st to accommodate both EMEA and AMERICAS audiences. During the event, all sessions will be held in English.

EMEA: December 1, 2021

10:00am GMT / 11:00am CET | Register Today

Americas: December 1, 2021

09:00am PT / 12:00pm ET | Register Today

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

Check out the full agenda and register for free now.