Sophos is named a 2021 ChannelPro SMB All-Star

We are proud to announce Sophos has been named a 2021 ChannelPro SMB All-Star in recognition of our significant impact on the channel in the last year. This award follows the launch of four open source SophosAI breakthroughs, including datasets, tools and new methodologies for advancing industry collaboration and cumulative innovation.

The ChannelPro SMB All-Star program recognizes a select group of IT vendors that have significantly impacted the SMB channel in the last 12 months. Winners are chosen by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

Joshua Saxe, Sophos chief scientist, stated:

There’s tremendous opportunity to improve – if not completely rethink – how the artificial intelligence (AI) community approaches all aspects of cybersecurity, including protection and detection in products, threat intelligence, threat hunting, and much more. Cybersecurity vendors have a lot more to gain in being open, collaborative and transparent around new innovations, and this award is validation of the importance of the steps we’ve taken toward this mission.

Rich Freeman, executive editor of the ChannelPro Network recognized that “it’s hard to stand out from the pack with something truly stellar,” and praised Sophos for “setting an example worth emulating in a time of runaway threat activity”.

For further details about the need for Al transparency within cybersecurity and how SophosAl is leading the charge, join Joshua Saxe speaking at Black Hat Europe 2021 November 8-11, “No More Secret Sauce! How We Can Power Real Security Machine Learning Progress Through Open Algorithms and Benchmarks”.