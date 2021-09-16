Sophos Recognized on Premier StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Sophos is committed to securing government organizations from costly ransomware and other cyberthreats with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and services. That’s why we’re so excited to be working with StateRAMP – a U.S. nonprofit collaboration tasked with helping state and local governments manage third party supplier risks.

Formed earlier this year, StateRAMP is on a mission to improve the cybersecurity posture of U.S. state and local governments and the citizens that they serve. To do so, StateRAMP has established a common set of security criteria for a standardized approach to verifying cloud security. Standards are based on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53, and compliance is modeled after FedRAMP.

StateRAMP this week published its premier Authorized Vendor List, in which Sophos is included. The list couldn’t come at a more pivotal time as state and local governments look to accelerate cloud migrations amidst a volatile threat landscape.

Ransomware: A Local Government Problem

We’re in the midst of a ransomware crisis, and state and local governments are facing sophisticated attacks from every direction. While President Biden recently committed to aggressive action on cybersecurity and defending American infrastructure on the back of high-profile attacks that left people panic buying gas and meat across the country, local government organizations – including municipalities, school districts, and police and fire departments – have been struggling to protect themselves for years.

According to Sophos’ State of Ransomware in Government 2021 report, thirty-four percent of local government organizations were hit by ransomware in the last year, with the average recovery cost totaling more than $1.6 million per attack. The research also finds that local government is the sector least able to stop attackers from encrypting their data, and also the least able to restore data using backups.

Prioritizing Cybersecurity with Sophos

The volume and severity of these attacks has understandably made cybersecurity more of a top priority for state and local governments than ever before.

As an active StateRAMP vendor, Sophos can help. Sophos’ tightly integrated portfolio of industry-best solutions and threat hunting and incident response services make it easier than ever for state and local government organizations to modernize cloud security and improve overall defenses.

Sophos’ award-winning solutions – including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos Cloud Security and Sophos Firewall – share threat intelligence in real time for coordinated and automated response to threats as part of the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem. The new open security ecosystem leverages automation and analytics, as well as the collective input of Sophos products, partners, customers, developers, and other security industry vendors to create protection that continuously improves ­– a virtuous cycle that is constantly learning and advancing.

Learn more about exclusive discounts for state and local government and educational organizations.