Secure your iOS and Android devices with Sophos Intercept X for Mobile

Mobile devices continue to be an attractive target for hackers, malware authors, and attackers. The recent discovery of an iOS zero-click exploit further emphasizes the importance of securing devices and the data on them.

Mobile attack routes

Mobile threats come in a variety of forms and arrive through different routes. Operating system exploits leverage newly identified vulnerabilities and allow attackers to perform normally forbidden actions such as re-directing traffic. Phishing attacks form another important threat vector. The small screen size and layout make it harder to identify dubious hyperlinks and websites, raising the risk of inadvertently following a bad link and entering credentials into a phishing site.

Malicious mobile apps also pose a threat, often arriving onto devices after a user is tricked into installing from outside the Google Play or Apple stores. Fake COVID-19 tracing apps are an example of this, duping users into an install before carrying out malicious activity such as accessing messages and stealing credentials.

Protect devices

