SophosLabs Intelix is now available to CompTIA ISAO members

Providing real-time threat analysis and intelligence of known and zero-day cybersecurity threats

5 August 2021
Sophos is proud to support CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce. From this week, CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) members enjoy a powerful new source of threat intelligence in the form of SophosLabs Intelix™.

Intelix combines petabytes of intelligence from Sophos’ global tier-1 threat research lab with Sophos AI tools and techniques to identify both known and zero-day threats. CompTIA ISAO members can now directly submit suspicious URLs and files to Intelix for rapid analysis through the CompTIA ISAO’s Cyber Forum.

See the complete picture

The Intelix integration enables CompTIA ISAO members to access multiple layers of SophosLabs intelligence in a single location, providing comprehensive insights into the potential impact of a sample in their (or their customer’s) environment.

Cloud lookups provide access to petabytes of real-time SophosLabs data on malicious files and URLs.

Example cloud lookup report for a web page

 

In parallel, static analysis leverages our anti malware engine together with predictive modelling tools from Sophos AI to identify malicious files, even if they have never been seen before.

Example static analysis report powered by SophosLabs Intelix and accessed from the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Forum

 

Providing a third layer of understanding, dynamic analysis reveals the behaviors a sample exhibits when detonated in the Sophos sandbox.

Example dynamic analysis report powered by SophosLabs Intelix and accessed from the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Forum

 

Armed with these three layers of insights – cloud lookups, static analysis, and dynamic analysis – Intelix users can make fully-informed decisions to optimize their cybersecurity.

“This is a real differentiator for our members, who can access a powerful analysis resource to identify, classify and prevent threats, further protecting themselves and more importantly, their customers.”

MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO

Extending our partnership

Sophos is a long-time supporter of CompTIA and members can already access the SophosLabs Uncut, Sophos News and Sophos Naked Security news feeds directly within the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Forum. We look forward to further extending our partnership going forward.

 

Members can get the latest updates from SophosLabs Uncut, Sophos News Sophos Naked Security directly within the ISAO Cyber Forum

A commitment to openness

At Sophos we are committed to the open sharing of actionable threat intelligence across the cybersecurity community. As Joe Levy, Sophos Chief Technology Officer, has said:

“If we in the industry can align ourselves to rapidly share intelligence – ideally approaching real-time – businesses, governments and individuals will be able to defend themselves from adversaries in a more effective and efficient way.”

Enabling CompTIA ISAO members to access Intelix via the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Forum is another step on our ongoing journey towards collectively, as a cybersecurity community, making it harder for adversaries to succeed with their attacks.

 

