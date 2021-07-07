Integrating Sophos EDR and Sophos XDR in a single offering

In May, we achieved a few significant strategic milestones in our product roadmap. This included advancements in our EDR offering, the introduction of the Sophos Data Lake, and the launch of Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with integrations to our firewall and email products.

These new features allow our customers to research historical events even when a machine is offline, use suspicious network detections from the firewall to investigate suspicious hosts, examine phishing attempts, and much more. Threat hunting and IT operations teams will reduce their time to detect by seeing the bigger picture of what is happening in their environment. When something suspicious is detected, investigations are faster and easier, reducing the overall response time.

We firmly believe that now is the moment to have our customers benefit from these new capabilities.

Today we are announcing the integration of EDR and XDR into a single offering. Intercept X Advanced with EDR will become Intercept X Advanced with XDR and Intercept X Advanced for Server with EDR will become Intercept X Advanced for Server with XDR. Sophos MTR customers will also automatically benefit from this new offering with no changes to pricing.

All existing EDR customers will automatically receive XDR functionality and standard retention in the Sophos Data Lake will be increased from seven days to thirty days of historical data. Customers who already have endpoint or server EDR will get a better experience – new detection and response features along with additional data retention. Any EDR customers who have Sophos Firewall or Sophos Email will now be able take advantage of cross-product visibility. And the best part for our customers is that this will come at no extra cost!

The timing of this change corresponds with the end of sale of Central Endpoint Protection (CEP) and the introduction of Intercept X Essentials, which also simplifies our offerings while strengthening the security we are providing to customers.