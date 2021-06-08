Sophos is (officially!) a Great Place to Work

While those of us who work here already know Sophos is a great employer, I’m excited to share that Sophos US has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work!

Great Place to Work certification is particularly valuable as it is the only official US recognition based entirely on direct employee feedback. All Sophos US-based employees were recently invited to participate in a Great Place to Work survey. The results are now in:

94% say it is a great place to work (compared to 59% at a typical US-based company)

96% feel they make a difference at Sophos

96% say people care about each other here

97% feel able to take time off from work when they think it’s necessary

96% feel that management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders

These results are testament to fantastic team we have at Sophos and our commitment to ensuring people can do the best work of their careers here.

A global team fighting cybercrime

At Sophos we have over 3,600 employees in a wide range of both technical and non-technical roles across the globe, all committed to protecting organizations from the impacts of cybercrime.

From the engineers who build our market-leading solutions and our world-leading threat intelligence teams in SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and Sophos AI, to our dedicated technical support, IT, finance, sales, marketing, legal and HR specialists, everyone plays an important part in protecting our customers.

Hear more about the day-to-day experience of working at Sophos directly from some of our team members:

Sounds like your kind of place?

If Sophos sounds like the sort of place where you would like to work, we’d love to hear from you. You can check out our current vacancies at https://careers.sophos.com/ and connect with our careers team via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.