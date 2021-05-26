Sophos Mobile 9.7 is now available

We’re delighted to announce that the latest version of Sophos Mobile is here. This version features improved bring-your-own-device (BYOD) functionality and makes migration to Sophos Central much simpler.

What’s new?

Sophos Mobile version 9.7 provides greater support for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments through the Apple “User Enrollment” mode. Designed for employee-owned iPhone and iPad devices, admins can deploy corporate email and apps to a device, safe in the knowledge these remain separate from a user’s personal data.

Our migration tool lets on-premise Sophos Mobile customers migrate to Sophos Central. The tool moves devices, policies, and settings to Sophos Central without needing to re-enroll. With the latest version, customers no longer need to contact Sophos for a migration code, enabling them to start migrating as soon as their environment is ready. See the Migration Guide for details.

This release also adds new Android and iOS policy settings while ending support for several older operating systems. Sophos Central and Sophos Mobile-as-a-Service environments have been updated automatically, while Sophos Mobile on-premise customers can download the installer from the Support section of Sophos.com.

For full details on all of the above, please see the Release Notes.

What’s coming next?

This release contains the backend work for exciting features arriving in the coming months. Join our webinar for more details on Mobile 9.7, plus a look ahead to what’s coming next.

Sophos Mobile provides device management and threat defense for iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS and Chrome OS. Visit Sophos.com/Mobile to learn more about Sophos Mobile and try it for free.