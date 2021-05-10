CRN names 12 Sophos executives to 2021 Women of the Channel

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named a dozen Sophos executives to its prestigious 2021 Women of the Channel list. This is the fifth year in a row Sophos has had more women named to the list than any other IT security company, all recognized for their strengths, vision, and achievements.

This year’s list notable for the work these executives achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic, when cybersecurity reached top of mind for so many organizations.

Sophos executives named to the 2021 list are:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and sales operations

Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales

Justine Lewis, vice president of worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president of global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president of channel sales, East

Allison Clarke, senior director of global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan

Andrea Carter, regional marketing director, NEMEA and WE

Daniela Stolz, regional marketing director, DACH

Maria Ardila, LATAM channel director

Christina Nairn, senior manager of Americas channel marketing

Tara Bresnahan, senior manager of Americas channel marketing

Further, three executives, Krause, Malone, and Stern, were also named to the 2021 Power 100, an elite list of leaders who went above and beyond to inspire others toward greater success in the entire IT channel.

“Today’s organizations are facing sophisticated attacks from every direction, and ransomware costs have grown exponentially over the past year,” said Krause. “Sophos’ fearless leaders are passionate about fighting cybercrime and stemming the tide of ransomware, and we’re committed to ensuring the success of our partners – and most importantly, the security of their customers. We’re proud to support our trusted channel partners who are on the frontlines in protecting customers against these increasingly costly threats with the industry’s best next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are available online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

It’s already been a big year for awards for Sophos. Five Sophos executives – including Krause, Malone, and Clarke – were named 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs. Vice President of Global MSP and Cloud Alliances Scott Barlow was named a Channel Partners and Channel Futures 2021 Channel Influencer.

Sophos also earned a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide, and tops CRN’s 2021 lists of coolest endpoint and managed security, cloud security, and mobile security companies.