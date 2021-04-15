Join us for a special cybersecurity launch event!

With people working remotely and IT infrastructure, data, and applications moving to the cloud, we’re seeing a fundamental shift in how business operates.

Attackers are also adapting by leveraging a combination of automation and hands-on-keyboard techniques. IT security experts need a new approach to take cybersecurity into the future.

Sophos is delivering new innovations in cross-product detection and response, security services, and network security – all available for the new reality of IT from anywhere.

Join us on May 5, where we’re giving Sophos customers around the world a unique opportunity to learn about our industry-first innovations.

See how IT experts like you can benefit from a proactive security system. Plus, you’ll:

Hear how Sophos is evolving detection and response, services, and secure access

Learn first-hand from Sophos experts about emerging cybersecurity strategies

Discover the proactive security system you’ll need to see the future and protect your environments

Special cybersecurity launch event global schedule

The sessions will be held in English and we will be offering the following localized subtitle translations during the event: Spanish/French/Dutch/Italian

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

The future has arrived. Register today to see how to provide the best protection against the cyber threats of tomorrow.