Portal Encryption is now available for Sophos Email

An enhanced range of message encryption options is now available for Sophos Email Advanced, resulting in more ways to deliver email and a better overall experience.

Organizations need to be able to easily and safely email documents, files, and messages — to anyone on any device. And Sophos Email now features three ways to protect the messages customers send and receive: secure web portal, attachment (PDF, Office and ZIP), and TLS.

Portal Encryption for Sophos Email

Sophos Email Advanced Portal Encryption (you may know it as pull encryption) is now available as an add-on product to Sophos Email Advanced.

Portal Encryption allows senders to securely deliver encrypted email to a web portal. The recipient of the email is notified to log into the web portal to read and reply to the encrypted email.

This enhancement allows organizations using Sophos Email Advanced to choose from the following email encryption methods:

Send via TLS (included with Email Advanced) : This prevents eavesdropping and tampering with the message in transit and uses push-based email encryption with AES 256 during email transport. Users manage their encrypted emails with their usual email client.

: This prevents eavesdropping and tampering with the message in transit and uses push-based email encryption with AES 256 during email transport. Users manage their encrypted emails with their usual email client. Push Encryption (included with Email Advanced) : This method converts emails into encrypted PDF files and natively encrypts attachments. These are delivered to the user’s email client where they can choose to reply via a secure portal. Learn more.

: This method converts emails into encrypted PDF files and natively encrypts attachments. These are delivered to the user’s email client where they can choose to reply via a secure portal. Learn more. Portal Encryption (new add-on): This delivers encrypted emails to the Sophos Secure Message portal where recipients can manage, read ,and reply to their encrypted messages. Portal Encryption is only available with a Central Portal Encryption add-on for the Email Advanced license.

Overview of Portal Encryption features

Flexible policy control allows organizations to encrypt all outbound messages sent to a set list of recipient addresses and domains.

Send secure messages fast using the O365 add-in buttons for PC and Mac, or by adding the organization’s custom subject line tag to the message i.e. “Secure: ***”.

Manage encrypted messages from the Sophos Secure Message portal, enabling recipients to view, reply, and add attachments securely.

First-time recipients receive a notification email containing a link to the Sophos Secure Message portal where they can quickly set up a Sophos Secure Message account.

The account can only be used for emails within the region that the original encrypted email came from. If users receive an encrypted email from another region, they must set up another account.

To protect your organization from spam, phishing, and the latest email-borne threats, visit Sophos.com/Email to try Sophos Email free for 30-days