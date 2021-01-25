Kicking off tomorrow – Sophos XG Firewall Academy 2021

Attention new and existing Sophos Customers!

Registration is now open for the 2021 Sophos XG Academy Webinar Series. This is your chance to get the most out of Sophos XG Firewall. With our all-in-one protection, you can expose hidden risks, stop unknown threats, and isolate infected systems — even for remote workers.

Starting tomorrow, these nine webinars will train you on the latest cutting-edge product innovations and help you effectively leverage XG Firewall features across your organization. Plus, we’ll discuss the future of XG with our soon-to-be-released v19.

But wait! There’s more!

These webinar sessions are an excellent way to learn best practices and technical guidance for managing your entire XG estate.

Best of all, if you attend four or more live sessions in this webinar series, you will receive a voucher for E-learning Sophos Certified Administrator – XG Firewall course, valued at $750

Can’t make it?

Even if you may not be able to attend any of the live sessions, be sure to still register. Recordings of the live events will be made available for on-demand viewing.

If you have any questions in the meantime about XG Firewall don’t hesitate to reach out to your Sophos representative or our Support team on Twitter.