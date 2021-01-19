451 Research Impact Report on Sophos Rapid Response service

Global research and advisory firm 451 Research (part of S&P Global Market Intelligence) has published a comprehensive evaluation of Sophos Rapid Response, our cyber incident emergency response service.

451 Research calls out Sophos Rapid Response as an attractive emergency response service not just for small and midsized businesses, but also larger organizations, and highlights the fixed-fee, 45-day engagement model as “unique in a market that is known for open-ended hourly pricing models, annual retainers and, at times, delayed response.”

Incident response expertise is one of the top cybersecurity-related skillsets missing from IT teams, second only to cloud platform expertise, according to the Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Information Security, Organizational Dynamics 2020 survey conducted by 451 Research.

Furthermore, the VotE survey found information security staffing levels in enterprises to be inadequate, with IT teams lacking the capacity to deal with the cybersecurity challenges those organizations face.

Sophos’ own research echoes these findings: 81% of IT managers say the ability to find and retain skilled IT security professionals is a major challenge to their ability to deliver IT security*.

This lack of in-house capacity and expertise is pushing many organizations to outsource their cybersecurity. Sophos Rapid Response enables IT teams to plug the gap in cybersecurity skills and resourcing by taking advantage of Sophos’ team of in-house experts.

Read 451 Research’s comprehensive review to get both an in-depth analysis of the incident response services marketplace and impartial overview of the Sophos Rapid Response service.

Every second counts during a cyberattack

Dealing with a cyberattack is a race against time: you need to stop your adversary before they can achieve their objectives. Sophos Rapid Response gets you out of the danger zone fast with our 24/7 team of remote incident responders, threat analysts, and threat hunters.

*Sophos – Cybersecurity: The Human Challenge