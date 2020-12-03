Announcing the fastest way to get started with Sophos on AWS

Sophos is pleased to announce it is among the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partners to launch professional services in AWS Marketplace.

Sophos Professional Services is a fully managed service that provides the fastest way to deploy and securely configure the complete range of Sophos cybersecurity products run on AWS.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Sophos to secure their software and infrastructure in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Sophos available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

An effective cybersecurity strategy must include a layered defense, comprising of network security, cloud workload protection, cloud security posture management, and endpoint devices. Sophos Professional Services can help you get there.

Sophos security solutions are part of a complete cloud security platform trusted by more than 150,000 customers. A selection of Sophos offerings available in AWS Marketplace is included below, while more can be found at www.sophos.com/cloud.

Sophos Professional Services: https://soph.so/aws-pro

Sophos XG Firewall Standalone (Free Trial): https://soph.so/xg-firewall-payg

Sophos UTM Standalone or HA (Free Trial): https://soph.so/utm-payg

Sophos UTM Auto Scaling: https://soph.so/utm-autoscaling-payg

Sophos Cloud Optix (CSPM with Free Tier): https://soph.so/cloud-optix

Our trained experts will make sure your organization gets the most from our technology with security health checks, quick start implementations, training in available Sophos regions, managed services assistance, and more.