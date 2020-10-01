Sophos is ranked 10th in 2020’s Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250

Sophos achieves its highest ever ranking in the list due to its strong business performance and security support during the pandemic

We are proud to announce that Sophos has been ranked 10th in the UK’s annual Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250, which recognizes the most successful private mid-market companies in the UK.

This year’s list is a special COVID-19 edition that also aims to highlight the challenges faced and contributions made by mid-market companies during the pandemic. It is Sophos’ third appearance in the list since 2011, and the first time it has been placed in the top 10.

Commenting on the news, Kris Hagerman, CEO of Sophos said:

“It is a particular honor to achieve our highest ever ranking in a year that recognizes not just our commercial performance, but also our support for others during the pandemic. Our next generation security technologies and free tools helped protect organizations as they worked remotely, while our threat researchers and data science teams have advanced our industry-leading capability to identify and block cyberthreats of all types, which sadly have proliferated during this challenging and turbulent period.”

In 2020, cybersecurity became more critical than ever as the pandemic took hold across the world and organizations rushed to enable employees to work from home and to keep things going as normally as possible.

Cyber-attackers were quick to target newly vulnerable environments and exploit global anxiety about the virus.

Through our centrally managed, intelligent and synchronized security solutions, we helped organizations to transition securely to remote, virtual working environments. We also increased free access to some of our solutions to further protect remote workers.

Alongside this, our SophosLabs researchers regularly uncovered and reported on evolving COVID-19 themed attacks and ransomware targeting newly vulnerable IT infrastructures and employees.

However, for us 2020 was not just about what we could do for our customers. We wanted to unite the industry, to encourage collaboration and increase the speed of response to such threats. Our researchers set up the COVID-19 Cyber Threat Coalition (CCTC), where thousands of private and government organizations have come together to fight COVID-19 cyberattacks.

