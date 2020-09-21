Introducing Sophos Techvids, a large library of helpful support videos

The new home for our how-to, configuration, and troubleshooting videos!

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new Sophos Techvids video hub!

This new platform features our extensive video library (90+ and counting!) of how-to, configuration, and troubleshooting videos, and improves the viewing experience by introducing new and interactive features such as in-video surveys and easy-to-use navigational elements.

Check out: https://techvids.sophos.com

Interactive in-video features

Feedback surveys: In-video prompts and surveys provide an easy way to share your feedback to help us improve future videos.

Interactive video navigation: Available on most of our current videos, the navigational top-bar is interactive. Click to skip directly to the section of the video you want to view.

Not sure where to start? Here are our most popular videos:

Check out the entire collection at https://techvids.sophos.com today!