Introducing Sophos Techvids, a large library of helpful support videos

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new Sophos Techvids video hub!
This new platform features our extensive video library (90+ and counting!) of how-to, configuration, and troubleshooting videos, and improves the viewing experience by introducing new and interactive features such as in-video surveys and easy-to-use navigational elements.
Check out: https://techvids.sophos.com
Interactive in-video features
Feedback surveys: In-video prompts and surveys provide an easy way to share your feedback to help us improve future videos.
Interactive video navigation: Available on most of our current videos, the navigational top-bar is interactive. Click to skip directly to the section of the video you want to view.
Not sure where to start? Here are our most popular videos:
- XG Firewall (v18): How to configure SSL VPN remote access
- XG Firewall (v18): NAT enhancements
- Central Endpoint: How to run the Sophos ZAP Tool
- Central Endpoint: How to recover tamper protected windows devices
- Sophos Wireless: Wi-Fi fundamentals
Check out the entire collection at https://techvids.sophos.com today!