Sophos Community upgrade: Improved navigation, new features, and more

We’re excited to announce that our Sophos Community website has been upgraded to bring improved navigation, new features, and more to enhance your Community experience.

The Sophos Community is a platform for users to connect and engage on everything Sophos-related. Visit a Community group to start a discussion, subscribe to a blog, and interact with other Community members.

Check out: https://community.sophos.com

What’s new

Improved Community website navigation makes it easy to move from different product groups and forums

Threaded forum discussions make it easier to follow and reply to ongoing conversations

You can now rate threads and forum replies by upvoting and downvoting them

Enhanced Community user profile pages

In addition to the website upgrade, the following Community events and initiatives are planned:

Community Blog Series: Meet the Community Team

Sophos EDR Query Exchange Community and New Early Access Program (EAP) home

For more info, check out our Community blog here.

How to get started

SophosID is required to contribute on the Sophos Community. If you do not have a SophosID yet, registration is quick and easy. Please visit the Sophos Community: SophosID registration page for more info.

Once logged in, check out the Sophos Community: Getting started page to view our FAQ and to find more info to help get you started.