Sophos Cloud Optix now available on AWS Marketplace

Your biggest threat to security in the public cloud may not be what you expected…

As modern organizations are evolving their use of the public cloud to leverage scalable computing, storage, and network services, cybercriminals are adapting their techniques to exploit hidden vulnerabilities in network architecture.

Your IT security, therefore, needs to evolve to match these new tactics and threats.

Sophos Cloud Optix enables your organization to accurately visualize and secure cloud infrastructure continuously, and confidently. Our intelligent cloud solution provides a single view of security posture across Kubernetes clusters, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and infrastructure-as-code environments.

Cloud Optix on AWS Marketplace

More than 200,000 active AWS Marketplace customers can now easily access Cloud Optix, on a per host, per hour basis for flexible scaling, with no minimum term contract.

Benefits of Cloud Optix on AWS Marketplace:

Create your Cloud Optix account directly through AWS Marketplace.

Simply pay per cloud asset, per hour with no minimum contract.

Get the same great management experience with your own dedicated Cloud Optix console.

Manage environments across AWS, Azure and GCP through the same console.

Pay AWS for the assets that Cloud Optix protects.

About Cloud Optix

Our cloud security provides a full topology view of cloud infrastructure and, combining the power of AI and automation, identifies and predicts hidden threats across the virtual network.

Cloud Optix applies root cause analysis, risk-based prioritization, and remediation support to security and compliance alerts so that you have the tools to automate security and decrease incident response times.

AI enables traceability of unusual user access, api calls, and changes in configuration.

Integrated security checks identify vulnerabilities in IAC templates that automate the deployment of new infrastructure in your cloud environments.

Security best practices are continually monitored to ensure you stay in compliance, and any misconfigured changes can be identified and fixed quickly.

Recognized as a channel-first, channel-best leader in providing innovative solutions like Cloud Optix, Sophos has now topped the list of AWS Partner Network partners for our dedication to helping AWS customers build, market and grow successful cloud businesses, earning us AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partner of the Year 2019.