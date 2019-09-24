OEM update – Sophos and Arcserve form global tech alliance

Sophos has teamed up with Arcserve to form an alliance that combines our industry-leading cybersecurity for servers with the world’s leading data protection and backup expertise.

The technology partnership will enable Arcserve to integrate with Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server on its 9000 series appliances, delivering multi-layer protection that combines anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies, such as deep learning for both known and unknown malware, award-winning disaster recovery, and high-availability capabilities for prevention against data loss.

Intercept X Advanced for Server will now ship pre-installed on every Arcserve 9000 series appliance. The partnership introduces an all-in-one data security and protection solution against threats that target backups and business servers, and it can be deployed in just 15 minutes.

Both the Sophos and Arcserve teams are committed to working together to deliver a cohesive solution, unifying prevention (security) and cure (backups) and giving customers complete peace of mind.