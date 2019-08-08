Sophos wins multiple channel leadership awards

Our CEO Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President Kendra Krause have been named one of CRN’s Top 100 Executives.

Channel Best is one of our Sophos values, and we’re proud to work with more than 47,000 expert partners and managed service providers across the globe.

In recognition of our world-class channel leaders, last week CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Sophos Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President of Global Channels Kendra Krause in its 2019 list of Top 100 Executives.

Kris was also recognized as one of CRN’s 25 most influential executives and Kendra was called out as a top 25 channel sales leader for the third consecutive year.

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, said:

The technology executives on CRN’s 2019 Top 100 Executives list provide strategic and visionary leadership and unparalleled guidance — regardless of the challenges that come their way.

In addition, Channel Partners named Vice President of Global MSP Scott Barlow a Top Gun 51 executive for driving MSP partner success.

We’re excited to receive these awards which are validation that we’re giving our partners – and customers – the most comprehensive and integrated portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions to protect against complex threats.

The accolades are the latest in a recent series of channel recognitions. Already in 2019, 11 Sophos executives were named CRN Women of the Channel – the most from any dedicated IT security company – and six executives were named CRN Channel Chiefs. Sophos was also awarded Best Security Offering in Channel Partner Insight’s 2019 MSP Innovation Awards.

The CRN Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine, as well as online. Channel Partners’ Top Gun 51 list is also available online.